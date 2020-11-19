SACRAMENTO, CA—California Governor Gavin Newsom has already released numerous rules limiting Thanksgiving celebrations and has now announced his latest instructions for Christmas: tell children that Santa Claus died of COVID-19.
The post In Somber Press Conference, Governor Newsom Announces COVID Has Killed Santa appeared first on The Babylon Bee.
