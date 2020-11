NEW YORK CITY, NY—The world celebrated this week after a time traveller from 3000 A.D. arrived for the first time in New York City to share his wisdom with the world. That celebration turned to despair after the man emerged from his time machine wearing a COVID mask, revealing that they will still be worn 1000 years from now.

