ALBANY, NY—There has been a lot of debate on whether or not to reopen schools. And while the science is clear that schools are not a big risk for the spread of COVID-19, Democrats have expressed another fear over people going to school: children learning enough that they no longer trust the wisdom of government or believe in socialism.

The post Democrats Push To Keep Schools Closed So Kids Will Be Dumb Enough To Accept Socialism appeared first on The Babylon Bee.