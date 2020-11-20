Episode 1193 Scott Adams PART1: I Tell You How Trump Will Win This Legal Battle if he Wants

My new book LOSERTHINK, available now on Amazon https://tinyurl.com/rqmjc2a
Content:
- The election fraud news conference yesterday
- Allan Dershowitz: President Trump’s path to victory
- Sidney Powell’s witness to Venezuelan election fraud
- Was/is Dominion software compromised?
- HUNDREDS of sworn witness statements
- Democrat brainwashing tricks in play
