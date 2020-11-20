Episode 1193 Scott Adams PART2: I Tell You How Trump Will Win This Legal Battle if he Wants

November 20, 2020
No Comments

Content:

  • The election fraud news conference yesterday
  • Allan Dershowitz: President Trump’s path to victory
  • Sidney Powell’s witness to Venezuelan election fraud
  • Was/is Dominion software compromised?
  • HUNDREDS of sworn witness statements
  • Democrat brainwashing tricks in play

