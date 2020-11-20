Propaganda wars in full swing – those EVIL anti-maskers and more

As the Fifty States stagger on through month eleven of this Annus Horribilis, we see things are again heating up. We’ve not had the massive riots, and the protests have been nowhere close to what was promised and predicted. But the screaming matches, on our screens and radios and in the streets, are truly entertaining – at least in a horribly fascinating way. At least until we can’t take it any longer.

It is the commentary and the reporting that I question. As I read or hear different stories on daily events, it seems as though I am peering into several different dimensions. MSN/Microsoft News’ report of the Trumpista rally in DC on Saturday the 14th (of November) is a perfect example. As compared to what I saw of raw video, and heard/read on other outlets, MSN paints a totally different picture – one incredibly biased against Trump supporters.

But that is far from the only example.

Pandemic Panic

The lowkey foofarah over California Dictator Newsome is a great example. While the mainstream media mostly ignored this gross breach of his own imperial decree, The Gateway Pundit posted photos from an LA Fox station. I like this comment especially:

This total fraud is banning your children from getting an education, your business from thriving, YOU from moving about without an appliance on your face at all times, all the while hiding public records that supposedly support his draconian decrees. This is sick. Harmeet Dhillon, CA civil rights attorney

But the media – even that Fox station – continue to spout the Pandemic propaganda about positive tests, hospitals, and deaths. Contributing to the mistaken idea I mentioned a few days ago: that 30 million Americans – nearly 10 percent of the population – have died from COVID-19. NOT 250,000.

The Corrupt Election Scandal

More and more alternative media are sharing more and more information about fraudulent voting, computer highjinks, fake counting, and more. An example is the Gateway Pundit. Meanwhile, the propaganda coming out from the mainstream media and too many politicians – regardless of party – is totally different. “It has been proved that there IS no voter fraud,” we are told loudly – and without proof or anything other than the statements of other media and politicians. But reputable journalists, like Vin Suprynowicz, are reporting a much different story.

The Anti-vaxxers

With the prospect of at least three vaccines for the dreaded COVID-19, the media is even more vicious in attacking those people who suggest – in any way – that they are not 110% on board with jabbing everyone with needles or having us eat contaminated sugar cubes. This deserves and will be the topic of a separate commentary. But it is clear that the propaganda war is heating up when it comes to mass vaccinations and especially vaccinating children.

The Anti-maskers

Just two states, MSNBC tells us, are left of the “Axis of Evil” whose governors and legislatures – and state health czars/commissars – refuse to mandate masks anywhere and everywhere. Just so you know to avoid those places and live, they are Arizona and South Dakota. Many CITIES and apparently some COUNTIES in Arizona HAVE issued dictats to wear masks in various places.

In South Dakota, though more and more people are voluntarily wearing face-diapers, only a few of the Tribes have mandated wearing them. These are the same ones that have established and implemented lockdowns and border checkpoints, using goons in and out of uniform, and armed with everything from pistols and rifles to spears and (I think) coup-sticks. SD Gov. Noem has publicly and quite loudly stated that she will NOT bow down to any trumped-up Uncle Joe imperial decrees to mandate masks. Pun intended.

But the Mrs. Grundy and Caren types are roaming the streets and stores across the nation. Like Carrie Nation with her little hatchet and loud braying voice. Even in South Dakota, a problem addressed by Gov. Noem recently. Anyone who does not wear a mask, or expresses ANY doubt about the science, wisdom, and life-or-death necessity of putting these diapers on, is condemned as anti-science haters who want to see your grandma lowered into her grave as soon as possible. And whom would sacrifice your 2-year-old on the altar of rampant, even maddened capitalism. I have been told of people being attacked viciously and with nearly deadly force in stores and on the streets for not wearing masks. The media and government promotes this with their propanganda.

As Tom Woods just lectured us in his e-mail commentary (tongue in cheek), “Rising ‘cases’ are YOUR fault, you awful person.” Right…

In some States, government agencies are shaming businesses who have more than two cases (positive tests) of COVID-19 among employees, or to whom a case can be “traced.” And media – even media which claims to be pro-liberty – is cooperating fully, using their newscasts to reel off the names of these horrible businesses that just want to kill people – or at least Uncle and Auntie. (New Mexico is one place where the second round of Lockdown has gotten even more ridiculous. Albuquerque cops are going from door to door to bust violators. While the propaganda outlets spout support for imperial decrees and more enforcement. There will be more mobs in the future, without a doubt.)

The evils of staying at home

Even as lockdowns, curfews, and total shutdowns force people to work from home (if they are fortunate), this is seen as evil. In an earlier commentary, I talked about calls for WFH (work from home) special taxes on business and employees.

Now, the BBC has a bizarre story about how racism, prejudice, and other evils are promoted by working from home. Apparently, we aren’t exposed to other races (and some religions are considered races – Muslim, Sikh, etc.) and ethnic groups. Work from home? Apparently you don’t have friends except of the same race, color, religion, and ethnicity. And you are racists if you don’t have friends that are different than you are.

Again the propaganda is amazing. It would be funny if it didn’t get people killed.