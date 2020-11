NEW YORK, NY—Tucker Carlson waited in the upper room with the other conservatives. They were huddled together, sad and alone at the loss of their glorious leader Trump. Just then, a panting Rudy Guiliani burst through the door. "Trump has evidence! I've seen it myself!"

