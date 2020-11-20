Uncle Joe polishes his dictator credentials

A friend sent me this tweet from some doctor:

Dr. Jill Biden@DrBiden· Nov 19 Joe will be a president for all Americans.

Assuming this is true and Uncle Joe’s own belief, it seems to be to be a clear sign that he wants to be a dictator or monarch. “President for all Americans,” as established in a political model from 1966 called “Spirit of ’76” by Holmes Moss Alexander, is a euphemism for a dictator that will ride roughshod over Congress, the States, and individual liberties.

Apparently this is a subtle warning from a woman that surely knows Uncle Joe very well.

We should heed her warning and pay very close attention. Even though he (well, his handlers) is playing nice right now, I think we can expect that to change quickly. And well before 20 January 2021.