What If the Whole of Modern American History You Know Is Wrong? And What of Covid-19?

I know Americans young and old haven’t the time to listen to the late Professor Antony C. Sutton’s 39-minute interview that runs counter to what has been taught in school about America, the land of the free. Modern history schoolbooks portray the U.S. as a hero country that saved millions from despots that dominated foreign lands.

So, allow me to summarize what Dr. Sutton said a few years ago: US industry was behind the re-arming of Russia – -the “cold war” was contrived; and U.S. companies financially and industrially backed Adolph Hitler’s rise to power in Germany. America profits from both sides of wars. Young American army soldiers were dying for what? Understanding these facts may provide Americans a better understanding of the pre-planned COVID-19 pandemic now underway.

There are muffled voices that the COVID-19 pandemic has been pre-planned and ushered in as a contrived event to overthrow western democracies and destroy American free-enterprise, along with the right to own property, and even freedom of movement. Believable?

The New York Times says it is all a “conspiracy theory.” Denial of the obvious. See the socialist manifesto on video. It predicts America will turn to dust very soon. Are you on board? You are if you don’t resist.

White House coronavirus advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci now says “American vaccine skeptics pose a serious threat to public health.” But these rushed-to-market vaccine trials are based upon a flawed polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test that causes pseudoepidemics. Americans may be forced to vaccinate based upon a phony test.

Dr. Stan Monteith (1929-2014) used to lead off his radio broadcast by saying: “America has the best enemies money can buy?” That coined statement was derived from late professor Antony C Sutton’s book by that same title. Think Antifa and BLM.

U.S. security agencies like the FBI and National Security Administration certainly have the intelligence to know the license plate numbers of all the members of Antifa and BLM. What havoc these groups produce is being allowed by American authorities and aired by the complicit news media, a propaganda agent in this whole deception.

Can Americans be bought off?

Can Americans be bought off by false promises of socialists? You bet! Was there even one American restaurant worker who refused to accept the free money handed out by government? Being paid more than what they could make as waiters and waitresses, these workers were being given an incentive to NOT go back to work and thus betray their employers. Not one restaurant worker saw through this.

Inquisitive know-it-all young Americans, growing up with electronic access to more knowledge than their forefathers, wouldn’t know where to look to investigate the veracity of Dr. Monteith’s statement. So, I will lead readers to the trough of truth.

But it is said: “You can lead a horse to water, but you can’t make him drink.” You may be an American by birth, but you aren’t a real American until you stand up to those who would take away your freedoms. What one fights for is different than what one inherits.

Bravery of a few in the midst of betrayers

Let’s not forget that many colonists dined with the British while George Washington was running from one campfire to next to escape the British. Not every American will buy into the fight, but they will certainly all benefit afterwards.

It was Gideon of Old Testament fame, overwhelmingly outnumbered, was instructed by God to find “just a few brave men” to repel an opposing army. Following instructions, Gideon’s small army operated by stealth of night to trick the enemy to fight among themselves.

When we see Americans fighting among themselves, we can smell the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) that has overthrown many foreign governments in the same manner. Wouldn’t the CIA know best how to overthrow American government? Americans are battling among themselves, using voting machines the very CIA has used to stage takeovers of foreign regimes.

What Antony C. Sutton revealed

Dr. Stan Monteith had occasion to interview British-American economist, historian and author Antony C. Sutton (1925-2002).

What Sutton reported:

American industry and banking financed Adolph Hitler

America’s background in the financing of communism in the Soviet Union

Without this U.S. aid, there would be no significant Soviet military threat.

Definition

Fascism is defined as when industry owns government (the current situation).

Communism is defined as a political theory derived from Karl Marx, advocating class war and leading to a society in which all property is publicly owned and each person works and is paid according to their abilities and needs.

Currently there are over 22 billion-dollar U.S. companies backing BLM. American fascism?

Exposed in Sutton’s interview

Professor Sutton pointed out in his interview:

In 1972 the U.S. was in Vietnam and we were supplying the Soviets who were in turn supplying the North Vietnamese with trucks.

In 1933 U.S. industry and banking funded Hitler’s rise to power, which includes General Electric, Osram, Ford Motor, Standard Oil, the latter supplied tetraethyl to raise the octane level of gasoline essential for Germany’s aviation.

American corporations used subsidiaries to transfer technology, materials, before the Germans could manufacture these themselves. Germany did not have access to natural oil resources and used synthetics from coal, which came from the U.S. G. Farben, a German company, obtained from Standard Oil technology to make explosives.

S. saturation bombing targeted German industrial and electrical plants, but the U.S.-owned plants were not bombed.

Why no opposition?

Why aren’t American institutions opposing the takeover of the U.S. by socialists, operating under the banner of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Europe, to overthrow the American free enterprise/competition way of life? Why do American bankers go along with the WEFs agenda, which is to control the U.S. population via the elimination of paper money and coerced digital money that will be used to control Americans; that will eliminate private property and private ownership of any business?

It was the comic book POGO who said: “We have met the enemy and he is us.”

Without this realization, Americans remain naïve and deceived.

Young Americans wouldn’t know fascism if they say it

Professor Sutton wrote a number of books how American industry fostered socialism/Marxism throughout the world. College-educated Americans couldn’t recognize Marxism if they saw it because they have never been taught about it. Only those Americans who immigrated from Europe and South America who lived under such regimes that suddenly came to power recognize the fascism and Marxism that are now being deceivingly used to overthrow our American way of life.

Will the future belong to the patriots or the globalists?

Among Sutton’s titled works:

