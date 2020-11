MEMPHIS, TN—Churchgoers at Compelled Redemption River in the City Church have reported difficulty singing along with the worship team thanks to their new sound guy: Flash the Sloth. According to some members, Flash seems to lag behind the worship team on the stage, usually waiting several infuriating seconds into the next verse before he clicks the button to go to the next slide.

