My new book LOSERTHINK, available now on Amazon https://tinyurl.com/rqmjc2a
Find my “extra” content on Locals: https://ScottAdams.Locals.com
Content:
- You don’t need proof of the obvious
- Vote count versus enthusiasm for Biden
- Early lawsuits to keep the message alive
- Nuclear waste persuasion technique
- COVID19 in China, current status?
- DNA susceptibility to COVID19
If you would like to enjoy this same content plus bonus content from Scott Adams, including micro-lessons on lots of useful topics to build your talent stack, please see scottadams.locals.com for full access to that secret treasure.
The post Episode 1195 Scott Adams: I Tell You Who is Being Most Gullible, Show You Some Nuclear Persuasion, and Predict appeared first on Scott Adams' Blog.