Conversation on Free Speech and Inequality Between Prof. Nelson Tebbe (Cornell) and Me

It's from last month, but I inadvertently neglected to blog it when it was first put up on YouTube. Here it is, brought to you be the University of Texas Law School's Bech-Loughlin First Amendment Center:

Here's the UT summary: Free Speech and Economic Justice: A Conversation with Law Professors Nelson Tebbe and Eugene Volokh Join Professors Nelson Tebbe (Cornell Law) and Eugene Volokh (UCLA Law) for a conversation regarding how and whether current applications of free speech doctrines affect disparities in income, wealth, and other goods; whether those applications should be altered; and the disagreements and controversies arising from some of the proposed changes. Moderated by Texas Law Professor Steven Collis, this promises to be a spirited—but friendly!—dive into one of the most important issues of our time.

It was indeed both spirited and friendly; I hope you find it to also be interesting!