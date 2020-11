U.S.—Common wisdom tells us that masks slow the spread of COVID and that everyone who denies that should be burned at the stake, but a new study has brought that wisdom into question, as it shows an extremely high death rate from one of the groups most diligent about wearing masks: Stormtroopers.

The post Effectiveness Of Masks Questioned With New Study Showing High Death Rate For Stormtroopers appeared first on The Babylon Bee.