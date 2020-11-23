Episode 1196 Scott Adams: The Kraken and Bigfoot Still Missing. The Bad Guys Are Hunting Me and Election Predictions

My new book LOSERTHINK, available now on Amazon https://tinyurl.com/rqmjc2a
Content:
- The real war in progress, beneath the fake news
- White House statement on Sidney Powell
- “Not physically possible” to hack Dominion software?
- Venezuelan whistleblower disinformation play
- Chinese government person trolling me
- Pardons on deck?
