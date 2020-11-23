Group Statement on the 2020 Election

On behalf of myself and several other Volokh Conspiracy contributors, I would like to post the following statement on President Trump's refusal to recognize the result of the presidential election.

I should also take this opportunity to note that readers should be cautious in drawing conclusions about the views of those VC bloggers who did not sign the letter. Some might have chosen not to sign because of a general opposition to signing group statements, because they believe they don't know enough about the factual disputes behind the various claims of fraud, or for other reasons unrelated to views on the substance of the issues covered.

Here is the statement: