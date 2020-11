PLYMOUTH, MI—After his state's governor banned gatherings of more than 10 people for Thanksgiving, local libertarian Paul Figgen was looking forward to boldly defying the government with a massive holiday gathering of dozens. Unfortunately, he's having a hard time finding dinner guests since no one wants to hang out with him.

