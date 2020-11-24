Church Cafe Offers Triple Espresso Shots To Help Members Get Through Pastor’s 12-Part Series On Leviticus

BRENTWOOD, TN—Coffee sales at the He-Brews Cafe located inside Faith Fellowship Grace Living Hope Community Church have skyrocketed during a recent sermon series on the book of Leviticus. While a number of reasons have been suggested to explain the increase, the prevailing theory is that the messages are so unbelievably boring that churchgoers are forced to heavily caffeinate themselves just to make it through.

