My new book LOSERTHINK, available now on Amazon https://tinyurl.com/rqmjc2a
Find my “extra” content on Locals: https://ScottAdams.Locals.com
Content:
- What did President Trump “break” that Biden will fix?
- What if election fraud proven AFTER inauguration?
- A REALITY BASED view of the election and fraud
- Whiteboard1: Election Fraud Motivation
- Whiteboard2: Can Election Fraud be Detected?
If you would like to enjoy this same content plus bonus content from Scott Adams, including micro-lessons on lots of useful topics to build your talent stack, please see scottadams.locals.com for full access to that secret treasure.
The post Episode 1197 Scott Adams PART2: Odds of Rigging an Election and Getting Away With it? Whiteboard Time! appeared first on Scott Adams' Blog.