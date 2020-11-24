Have Zoom, Won’t Need to Travel

I've done several Zoom talks on various subjects over the last several weeks, and much enjoyed them. They are less engaging, of course, than an in-person talk, but there's no travel time and no travel cost, so I'm much more open to such invitations than I had been to in-person speaking engagements. So far, I've done (among other things)

law school talks "at" Arizona, Chapman, Columbia, Duke, Illinois, Texas, and Yale,

talks to college classes, in places where I'd normally have a hard time traveling,

talks to lawyer groups, including in the Northern Mariana Islands,

talks to community groups, such as a local Rotary Club,

a conversation with a church pastor,

TV and radio programs, and

podcasts and videocasts.

I'm teaching again starting late January (I was on sabbatical this Fall), but I expect I'll still be up for such talks then, and also before then. So if you're interested, please just drop me an e-mail at volokh at law.ucla.edu. I'd also be glad to talk

to school assemblies and classes,

to homeschooling groups,

and to other groups as well.

I've mostly talked about free speech and about religious freedom, but I can also talk about gun rights and gun policy, Internet law, the Supreme Court, and a smattering of other topics. Please let me know if you're interested.

People sometimes ask me about honoraria, and my answer is that I'd like whatever honorarium your group customarily pays for similar events. If it doesn't normally pay an honorarium (and most groups don't), I'll generally be glad to do it for free; I view it as part of the "service" component of a professor's job ("research / teaching / service"), and it's part that I enjoy. With the Northern Mariana Islands group, I realized that the modest honorarium would be just too much trouble to deal with, so I instead asked them to just mail me a locally themed care package; they sent me some very nice small items, which I was pleased to display on the video.