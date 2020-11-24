WASHINGTON D.C.—Attorney Sidney Powell has vowed to any day now “release the space Kraken” -- to make public an avalanche of evidence of a real UFO.
The post Sidney Powell Promises To Very Soon Show Us A Real UFO appeared first on The Babylon Bee.
Aggregating The Best In Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.
Aggregating the best in libertarian news daily from a number of leading sites:
The Beacon, FEE, Laissez-Faire, Lew Rockwell, Personal Liberty,
Reason & Scott Adams. See our Sources
WASHINGTON D.C.—Attorney Sidney Powell has vowed to any day now “release the space Kraken” -- to make public an avalanche of evidence of a real UFO.
The post Sidney Powell Promises To Very Soon Show Us A Real UFO appeared first on The Babylon Bee.