My new book LOSERTHINK, available now on Amazon https://tinyurl.com/rqmjc2a
Find my “extra” content on Locals: https://ScottAdams.Locals.com
Content:
- Why punish restaurants and people on Thanksgiving?
- Alyssa Milano’s olive branch
- A mostly convincing Detroit whistleblower
- Wisconsin Kraken: 144,000 disputed votes
- Drinking bleach HOAX
If you would like to enjoy this same content plus bonus content from Scott Adams, including micro-lessons on lots of useful topics to build your talent stack, please see scottadams.locals.com for full access to that secret treasure.
The post Episode 1198 Scott Adams: Pardon my Flynn, Build Back Boring, Closing Restaurants Without Data, Ballot Allegations appeared first on Scott Adams' Blog.