Thanksgiving Day greetings!

Courtesy of a reader, I’m sharing this wonderful Van Morrison video. Thanks, David!

Enjoy Van Morrison Video: No More Lockdown.

Pretty cool, please share it – And our greetings for a happy Thanksgiving, despite government and all the rest. Rejoice in the liberty we have, and work to restore what we have lost. Debby, Gareth and Andrea, Matthias and Kaylynn and I are all praying for you and your family and business, and working and praying for more liberty.

We are doing well, and thankful to the Lord for so much, especially in this time of trouble and so much fear. Remember we have much to be thankful for, no matter what happens in Pierre or Denver or Florida – or DC.

(Quick afterword: Think this is the first time we’ve shared any music on The Price of Liberty. We may do more in the future – please let us know what you think.)