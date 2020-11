SAN BRUNO, CA—To combat harmful online material during the pandemic, YouTube will be removing any cooking videos that show you how to cook for more than 6 people. They have also stated that any channels that continue to post videos of large family-style meals with instructions for how to cook them will be permanently suspended from the platform.

