My new book LOSERTHINK, available now on Amazon https://tinyurl.com/rqmjc2a

Find my “extra” content on Locals: https://ScottAdams.Locals.com

Content:

Facebook’s “Break the Glass” plan

Section 230 and social media

Obama’s white victims

President Trump and Rudy…are experts

Is a secure voting app possible?

Sidney Powell’s Kraken accusations

If you would like to enjoy this same content plus bonus content from Scott Adams, including micro-lessons on lots of useful topics to build your talent stack, please see scottadams.locals.com for full access to that secret treasure.

The post Episode 1200 Scott Adams PART2: Don’t Miss My Impression of Reporters Looking at the #Kraken Claims, Section 230 appeared first on Scott Adams' Blog.