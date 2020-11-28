My new book LOSERTHINK, available now on Amazon https://tinyurl.com/rqmjc2a

Find my “extra” content on Locals: https://ScottAdams.Locals.com

Content:

Only REASONABLE DOUBT needed for a Trump win

needed for a Trump win Fareed Zakaria acknowledges Trump reelection path

Threat to primary non-loyal Republicans

Extraordinary claims demand extraordinary proof

Evolving Democrat election fraud arguments

Rule changes before the election

If you would like to enjoy this same content plus bonus content from Scott Adams, including micro-lessons on lots of useful topics to build your talent stack, please see scottadams.locals.com for full access to that secret treasure.

The post Episode 1201 Scott Adams PART1: Watch Me Monetize My Dumbest Critics While Discussing the Election Allegations. Thank You, Critics! appeared first on Scott Adams' Blog.