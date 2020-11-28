My new book LOSERTHINK, available now on Amazon https://tinyurl.com/rqmjc2a
Find my “extra” content on Locals: https://ScottAdams.Locals.com
Content:
- Only REASONABLE DOUBT needed for a Trump win
- Fareed Zakaria acknowledges Trump reelection path
- Threat to primary non-loyal Republicans
- Extraordinary claims demand extraordinary proof
- Evolving Democrat election fraud arguments
- Rule changes before the election
If you would like to enjoy this same content plus bonus content from Scott Adams, including micro-lessons on lots of useful topics to build your talent stack, please see scottadams.locals.com for full access to that secret treasure.
The post Episode 1201 Scott Adams PART1: Watch Me Monetize My Dumbest Critics While Discussing the Election Allegations. Thank You, Critics! appeared first on Scott Adams' Blog.