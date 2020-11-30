Episode 1203 Scott Adams: Biden’s Foot, Data Anomalies, Opening Schools, Who Took the Utah Monolith?

My new book LOSERTHINK, available now on Amazon https://tinyurl.com/rqmjc2a

Cover story for Biden foot injury?

Strong claims of election fraud emerging

2 Curious election facts

47% Believe enough fraud to steal election

Cheap home COVID test kits

The future of home building

