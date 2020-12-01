Attorney General Barr Says There Is No Evidence of Election Fraud that Would Have Changed Election Outcome

Michael Balsamo of the Associated Press reports:
In an interview with The Associated Press, Barr said U.S. attorneys and FBI agents have been working to follow up specific complaints and information they've received, but they've uncovered no evidence that would change the outcome of the election.
"To date, we have not seen fraud on a scale that could have affected a different outcome in the election," Barr told the AP. . . .
"There's been one assertion that would be systemic fraud and that would be the claim that machines were programmed essentially to skew the election results. And the DHS and DOJ have looked into that, and so far, we haven't seen anything to substantiate that," Barr said. . . .
"Most claims of fraud are very particularized to a particular set of circumstances or actors or conduct. They are not systemic allegations and. And those have been run down; they are being run down," Barr said. "Some have been broad and potentially cover a few thousand votes. They have been followed up on."
These comments reflect what careful observers of the 2020 election have already concluded. The various viral claims of widespread voter fraud are bunk. The only think surprising about AG Barr's comments is that he is willing to contradict so directly the wild election frauds claim made by President Trump. While AG Barr may be willing to take the President's direction about what matters and which people to investigate, he is not wiling to make up facts or discredit the electoral process.