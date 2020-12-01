Episode 1204 Scott Adams: If You Can’t Audit the Election Software, Did an Election Actually Happen? How Would You Know?

December 1, 2020
No Comments

My new book LOSERTHINK, available now on Amazon https://tinyurl.com/rqmjc2a

Find my “extra” content on Locals: https://ScottAdams.Locals.com

Content:

  • No audit of Dominion software?
  • No Democrat worries of election fraud this time?
  • Is Dominion partly owned by Chinese government?
  • Teachers Unions make every problem worse
  • List of election anomalies
  • “Packets of Fraud” hypothesis of election fraud

If you would like to enjoy this same content plus bonus content from Scott Adams, including micro-lessons on lots of useful topics to build your talent stack, please see scottadams.locals.com for full access to that secret treasure.

The post Episode 1204 Scott Adams: If You Can’t Audit the Election Software, Did an Election Actually Happen? How Would You Know? appeared first on Scott Adams' Blog.

Tags: ,