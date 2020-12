WASHINGTON, D.C.—In an honest and heartfelt talk with reporters, Kamala Harris discussed some of the tough decisions they now have to face in light of Biden's ankle injury. Harris is assuring the public these decisions will be handled with the utmost sensitivity and compassion.

The post Kamala Says Biden Will Be 'Kept Comfortable' While A Discussion Ensues About Whether To Keep Him Alive appeared first on The Babylon Bee.