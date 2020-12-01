CINCINNATI, OH—While reading his Bible recently, Mark Thompson came to the startling realization that his secret love of the TV show Friends would one day come to light and be revealed to all. According to Revelation 20, everyone will be judged at the great white throne “according to what they had done.” Deep in his soul, Thompson could not deny that this would include his ungodly affection for the unholy sitcom.

The post Man’s Secret Love Of ‘Friends’ To Be Revealed At The Final Judgment appeared first on The Babylon Bee.