Post-Thanksgiving, A Brave New World 1984-style

Of course, we don’t have to wait until 20 January 2021 for this garbage to start.

Nor do we have to worry that we are missing out on the latest and greatest thuggery, even if the Axis of Evil states, like South Dakota.

Consider the family taking their 5-year-old to the pediatric dentist, having detected a cavity in a baby tooth. Who, in the waiting room, warned their little boy that there might be some pain involved with a visit to the dentist, to be prepared for it, and face it like a big boy.

So, the parents THEN had to explain to the police officer what they had said. The cop who was called by the dentist office receptionist to report child abuse. And (fortunately for the family, including the two younger children) realized that the receptionist was a stupid Karen who needed to learn how to deal with children. And reality.

“But Nathan,” some will say, “We can’t be too careful in protecting our children. And besides, its the law; health care providers have to report any sign of child or elder abuse. It’s the law!”

And at the same time, others may say, “I can’t believe that the receptionist would be THAT stupid.”

Well, those comments are BOTH wrong, and it sickens me to say that – almost as much as it sickened me to hear what happened.

It is as stupid, as insane, and as evil as the governor of Vermont (or is he now just another tyrant and dictator) who wants children to rat out their parents to the school educrats, so that “measures can be taken.” Apparently to quarantine the students. That is, LOCK THEM UP. House arrest. Decentralized prisons. No doubt with health care workers (accompanied by armed thugs in uniform) to hold roll call. Daily? Twice daily?

No doubt with threats to prosecute the parents for child abuse and contributing to truancy.

“Your child was not in school, therefore she was a truant, obviously with your permission and agreement!”

“But… the school wouldn’t let her go to class, because they ordered her into quarantine!”

“But why did they have to do that? Because you chose to have six… SIX! people in your house for Thanksgiving dinner! That was against the guidelines to only have FIVE!”

“But they were all family members!”

“But two of them were from a different household!”

“Yeah, my older son and his new wife!”

“Are you questioning the science? That is another charge of child abuse you may face, scumbag, teaching your children to disrespect doctors and scientists! You chose to break the law, and now your child must suffer for it!”

“But you called them guidelines!”

“Okay, buster, turn around and hold out your hands. You are now under arrest for obstructing an officer AND a government official. Oh, and while we are at it, how many guests were present for your son’s wedding. There’s guidelines about that, too.”

“But…”

“Quick, tase him, Bill, he’s not moving fast enough and can’t keep his mouth shut.”

Snitches, stool pigeons, informants, block wardens, tattletales, and Karens have been (and are) essential elements of tyrannical, authoritarian systems for millennia. From Judas (and many before him) to the modern social-media posters, these people have ratted out,

In some States and other jurisdictions, this is a matter of public record, as reported in 100percentFedUP.com.

And just last night, the would-be politburo of the City of Rapid City voted, 9-1, to turn businesses in their city into snitches and enforcement agents of the City, according to the Rapid City Journal. Businesses (indoor public places) CAN “opt out” but are still obligated to post notices – require or only recommend mask wearing or be fined “administratively” (that is, no real court – no real chance to fight the fine). But if a store cannot get an unmasked person to put on a mask or leave, they can call the cops to have the person charged with trespassing. It had been worse: including churches in their definition of “indoor public places” – but the one councilman at least got that dropped.

One person commented that the application to churches should have never even been in the draft ordinance, and that this indicated that the city staff and council members need education in fundamental and essential human rights. Such as the right to worship freely. I think that is too mild a accusation. These people are NOT stupid, and they are INTENTIONALLY writing “laws” that are unconstitutional.

Enough is enough. These governments need to go.