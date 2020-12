WASHINGTON D.C.—As more states certify the election win for Joe Biden, one question is how President Donald Trump will react to Biden’s inauguration since Trump maintains the win is illegitimate. Trump has now told the press he will not attend, as he will be busy January 20th, 2021, jumping the Grand Canyon in a rocket car.

