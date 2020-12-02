Walter E. Williams – he will be missed

I just heard on a talk radio program that the beloved Walter E. Williams has just passed away. None of the “regular” news sites have reported this, but I assume it is true: he was 84. Walter was an American economist, commentator, and academic, the John M. Olin Distinguished Professor of Economics at George Mason University. He is sometimes called a “conservative” but was rather a classical liberal and libertarian (minarchist).

He will be missed very much: his knowledge, wisdom and willngness to push back against attacks by Extreme Democrats and the Street Mob – and his defense of liberty, free markets, and individual freedom has been exceptional.