Why Covid-19 Vaccines Won’t Save the World

When 95% Vaccine Effectiveness Is Really Less Than 1%.

If you want to pass your COVID-19 test, you should know that garlic, zinc and resveratrol inhibit the polymerase enzyme upon which the test is based.

And Why I Might Opt For A Garlic Clove Over Vaccination

The 95% effectiveness number is questioned

The news headline is that COVID-19 vaccines are 95% effective against COVID-19 coronavirus. However, vaccines for other infectious diseases only have a 33.4% success rate. What gives?

The effectiveness of a vaccine cannot exceed the infection rate of the population. If there are 100 million people and 1 million will become infected, a vaccine cannot possibly benefit more than 1 in 100, or 1%.

In the District of Columbia as of November 29, 2020, 306,447 DC residents have been tested and 21,552 (7%) tested positive; 680 deaths were attributed to COVID-19 (2/10ths of one-percent). Maybe only 6% of these deaths were attributed to COVID-19 infection alone, or 41 deaths which is 1.3 deaths per 10,000 people. The effectiveness of a vaccine in regard to mortality cannot exceed that number. In regard to effectiveness to prevent infection, using the data above, a COVID-19 vaccine could not exceed 7% effectiveness because that is all that were infected.

Yet COVID-19 vaccines now entering preliminary clinical studies are now being touted as 95+% effective at quelling symptoms, at least temporarily.

Examination of an RNA vaccine

Using the above figures, if you vaccinate the entire population of Americans, 325,000,000, about 1,950,000 (6 in 1000 or 6/10ths of one-percent) would totally avert severe symptoms should they be infected with COVID-19 in the immediate period following inoculation with Moderna’s COVID-19 RNA vaccine. But it remains unknown whether the vaccine prevents infection altogether or whether it even saves lives. 1 out of 166 Americans would still get infected but not experience severe symptoms.

But confoundingly, a good fever is needed to produce long-lasting antibodies. For me, I might opt for a clove of garlic. Let me tell you why.

The Moderna RNA vaccine

The COVID-19 vaccine I’m using as an example is MODERNA’s new RNA COVID-19 vaccine that attempts to genetically produce the very antigen that triggers the production of viral-specific antibodies. But antibodies are not long lasting and what is really protecting against infection are T-cells, and in particular T-memory cells that produce long-lasting immunity.

Within a short period following inoculation with MODERNA’s RNA vaccine, 5 of 15,000 people experienced symptoms (none severe) versus 90 of 15,000 people who exhibited symptoms of COVID-19 (15 severe cases) after being given an inactive placebo. So, you have to vaccinate all 325,000,000 million Americans to calm or eliminate symptoms of COVID-19 in 1-in-166 people. That is a pretty low-bar for vaccine manufacturers to hurdle to gain FDA licensure.

Mass vaccination represents overvaccination

Since only a few people will be infected with COVID-19 at any given time, mass vaccination programs represent over-vaccination. It would be more appropriate, and safer, to treat the few people who do develop COVID-19-related symptoms than expose an entire population to an unproven vaccine that could produce more side effects than the disease itself.

Just a 1% vaccine side effect rate would put 3,250,000 million Americans in sick bay versus an estimated 1,950,00 COVID-19 infected Americans who would just avert severe side effects.

Vaccine vs. placebo is not real world

But comparing vaccines next to nothing (inactive placebo) is not a real-world test. People try to prevent from having to deal with a week-long bout of the flu or a cold by taking preventive action (vitamins, minerals, herbs), or at least take something once symptoms arise, to quell a fever which ironically is necessary for adequate antibodies to be produced. Inexplicably, modern medicine has nothing outside of vaccines to prevent infectious disease.

Vaccines not the only route to immunity

I want you to think that exposure to anything that is mildly noxious will cause your immune system to be activated.

For example, probiotics like acidophilus are non-pathogenic bacteria that provoke the immune system to produce armies of white blood cells (neutrophils, macrophages, natural killer cells, etc.) to seek and destroy any incoming pathogenic bacteria, viruses or fungi in the digestive tract.

Or, as another example, a crushed garlic clove, which contains a very pungent molecule called allicin, alerts the immune system to be activated. (The trick is the clove must be crushed prior to consumption or stomach acid will negate the enzymatic conversion of alliin to allicin. Or an alkalinized garlic capsule negates stomach acid and facilitates conversion of alliin to allicin, the primary active ingredient in garlic.)

Or as another example, vitamin D pills as a mimic of sunburn, activate squads of white blood cells – -neutrophils and macrophages – to optimize the immune system (but also advantageously calms down the ratio of neutrophils to other white blood cells that produce inflammation. In other words, vitamin D remarkably normalizes the immune response instead of producing autoimmunity – – body against itself).

So, there is prevention of COVID-19 from natural remedies. These natural remedies also serve as back-up when and should vaccines fail.

Beware: heavy-metal vaccine adjuvants

So now you take a vaccine loaded with adjuvants (toxins) such as aluminum or squalene to provoke an immune response, and who knows if the adjuvant is producing all the immediate benefits (and side effects) of the vaccine rather than the attenuated virus in the vaccine?

Beware: Aluminum adjuvants can potentially induce autoimmunity, long-term brain inflammation, and can produce long-term complications.

Long-term memory T-cells versus transient antibodies

An attenuated virus in a vaccine with the aid of fever would provoke specific antigens and more importantly, memory T-cells, to produce long-lasting immunity. The COVID-19 coronavirus epidemic has revealed antibodies only produce short-term immunity (last only about a year) whereas zinc-dependent T-cells selectively kill virally-infected cells. For comparison, anti-coronavirus T-cells have been found 17 years after infection. (Modern medicine fails to even recognize the importance of zinc in making vaccines work.)

Infection produces a health benefit

Antibody production depends upon the severity of the infection. COVID-19 antibodies are detected up to 7 months following infection. This is WITHOUT vaccination.

“Most people infected with COVID-19 will have protective immunity against circulating viruses for many months after initial infection,” says an authoritative report. Which means, infection produces a health benefit. The more people who get infected, the fewer who will need vaccination.

So, why all the quarantines once a person is infected? If they are super-spreaders they will unintentionally assist others in achieving immunity against COVID-19. Quarantines simply slow the development of herd immunity. Lockdowns and quarantines are just to slow the spread of the disease and not overwhelm hospitals, rather than prevent disease.

How to pass your COVID-19 test

Zinc actually inhibits COVID-19 polymerase and therefore its replication capacity. Recall the PCR (polymerase chain reaction) test is the standard for diagnosis of COVID-19. If you want to be COVID-19-negative when health authorities force you to be tested at work or school, zinc would be a way to pass that test and avoid quarantine. While vaccines may produce short-term antibodies, zinc activates long-term T-cell immunity.

Also, a well-fashioned garlic capsule would afford some level of prevention and, like zinc, inhibit viral RNA polymerase, that is, halt the reproduction of COVID-19 in its tracks.

If anyone wants to splash around ninety-percent effectiveness numbers, the red wine molecule resveratrol (rez-vair-ah-trol) inhibits replication of COVID-19 by 98% at a modest concentration in a lab dish. And resveratrol inhibits DNA polymerase, the enzyme that controls COVID-19 rate of replication. But vaccine entrepreneur Bill Gates is not invested in resveratrol, or garlic, or zinc.

Smorgasbord of vaccines for guinea-pig Americans

There are seven approaches to the development of a COVID-19 vaccine: DNA, RNA, inactivated virus, live attenuated virus, nonreplicating viral vectors, replicating viral vectors and protein subunits. It goes unexplained whether the public will have their choice of vaccines.

One report claims the public “should be prepared that they might not prevent infection but rather reduce symptoms.” One expert said “many, and possibly all” of the vaccines… could fail.” Which one will you get?

Let’s not get too excited about COVID-19 vaccines. After years of research, there are no vaccines against any coronavirus. Even licensed vaccines may be recalled after they are licensed. Eight vaccines have been recalled over concerns about safety.

You may be stuck with a vaccine side effect for life

One of the potential problems with a RNA vaccine like Moderna’s is that humanity would be entering the unknown. The Moderna vaccine attempts to alter your genetic makeup to create an antigen (something that generates an immune response) forever. However, if you experience a side effect, that may be forever also, says leading vaccine critic Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Fearful of vaccination? What about vaccine consent forms?

The website www.covid19consent.com offers a comprehensive 18-page consent/refusal form for COVID-19 that describes your rights to refuse vaccination under federal law; how to hold any health professional liable for any vaccine side effects; why you should record the production lot number of the vaccine as a permanent record, and learn your chances of benefiting from vaccination.

