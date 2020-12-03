Abrams-Founded Group Under Investigation for Allegedly Soliciting Voter Registrations from Dead and Out-of-State Individuals

A organization founded by failed Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams, as well as several other groups, is being investigated by Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger for allegedly looking to “aggressively” register “ineligible, out-of-state, or deceased voters” in the weeks leading up to the state’s Jan. 5 Senate runoff elections.

Raffensperger’s office said Wednesday that it is investigating America Votes, Vote Forward and The New Georgia Project, which was founded by Abrams and previously chaired by Democratic Senate candidate Raphael Warnock, Fox News reported.

“I have issued clear warnings several times to groups and individuals working to undermine the integrity of elections in Georgia through false and fraudulent registrations,” Raffensperger said in a statement on his website that is no longer available.

“The security of Georgia’s elections is of the utmost importance.”

The Republican secretary of state said his office “received specific evidence that these groups have solicited voter registrations from ineligible individuals who have passed away or live out of state.”

“I will investigate these claims thoroughly and take action against anyone attempting to undermine our elections,” Raffensperger said.

During a news conference on Monday, Raffensperger said that America Votes has been “sending absentee ballot applications to people at addresses where they have not lived since 1994.”

