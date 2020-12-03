America’s Color Revolution

Trump voters will never forget the shock of going to bed on November 3rd secure in the knowledge that the President had won a second term, only to awaken on November 4th to the news that Biden, lagging far behind Trump in all the battleground states, was magically now in the lead.

How did the Democrats pull this off? In both simple and sophisticated ways. But the key to the massive election theft—their hidden tactic—is computerized vote-stealing by means of Dominion voting machines, and/or the “Scorecard” vote-flipping program. Remember those 6,000 votes that went from Trump to You-Know-Who? That wasn’t just a gain of 6,000 fake votes for Biden; it also lowered Trump’s count by 6,000, creating a difference of 12,000 votes between them in Biden’s favor. Such “vote flipping” widens the gap between the two candidates twice as effectively as garden-variety cheating—vote harvesting, dead people voting, etc.—giving the Dems the biggest bang for their ill-gotten buck. And as of Friday the 13th of November, audits of the computerized cheating showed 500,000 votes were switched from Trump to Biden. Folks, this means at least a fraudulent 1,000,000 vote windfall for Biden in swing states, courtesy of the Dominion software tamperers. We know Leftists are big on redistributing the wealth—well here’s the counterpart: redistributing the votes of the American people!

HAS TRUMP BEEN BOXED IN?

As myriad claims of vote fraud emerge, including ballot counters tacking cardboard over their building’s windows so locked-out poll watchers couldn’t even see into the room, the thought struck me that even the Dems are usually not this sloppy and obvious. I can even imagine the great fictional detective Hercule Poirot saying to his sidekick, “Ah, Hastings, do you not see? No, no, mon ami! There are too many clues. This fox, he wants to be caught!” The Democrats’ war-gaming of the election may go far beyond their flagrant vote fraud schemes. In fact, I believe they plan to win regardless of the final result of this election. Either Biden stumbles his way into the White House, or as soon as Trump is inaugurated, if not before, they attempt a violent coup d’état, using the pretence that he stole the election—their old standby trick of accusing others of their own crimes.

So far, they’ve put Trump in the defensive position of having to challenge the vote fraud. While it’s very likely he’ll win his case, since the facts and evidence are all on his side, what next? Do we transition into four more years of MAGA and can our President finally drain the swamp before it succeeds in swallowing him up? After all, we know that Trump won this election. In 2016 he ended up with 304 electoral votes to Crooked Hllary’s 227, having received 63 million votes in the general election. This time ‘round he has at least 74 million—10 million more—not counting the millions of votes the Dems stole from him. With Trump more popular than ever, and Basement Biden an even weaker candidate than Hillary was, we should expect something in the neighborhood of Trump with 400 electoral votes to Biden’s 140—a landslide win.

THE LEFT’S ELECTION PSY-OP

The Left knows this, too. That’s exactly why they’ve instructed their propaganda machine, aka the mainstream media, to hammer home the “fact” that Biden won. Recall that they began election season claiming polls showed Biden was the runaway favorite with a double-digit lead. And on November 7th, with major irregularities in all the swing states emerging and no real final count, they blithely announced Biden as the winner.

They even got their pals in the UK and elsewhere to congratulate Biden! Vladimir Putin is one of the few leaders who says he’ll wait to find out who won. Even the New World Order Pope has congratulated the poseur. You can’t read a newspaper or listen to a newscast without hearing about “President-elect Biden.” Huh? We’re not done counting votes let alone certifying them, and Trump’s team has only begun to fight against the Dems’ unprecedented vote fraud. We’re still a couple of weeks away from the Electors voting, yet millions of Americans believe Biden has won the election. This does not bode well.

The astonishing in-your-face election psy-op taking place is in many ways analogous to that of the Covid Plandemic. The globalist cabal took the virus that causes the common cold—and for most people, Covid is not much worse than a cold—and turned it into a mechanism for upending our liberty. For their nefarious purpose they had plenty of help from the likes of China, the UK, Italy, etc. Remember all those scary videos of people dropping in the street? It’s difficult for most people to doubt Big Media’s show-and-tell. This is the effect, praised by Goebbels during the Third Reich, of the Big Lie. The more outrageous the lie, and the more often it’s repeated, the more readily people will accept it as true.

And millions of Americans are now primed to believe that Biden won this all-important election. In fact, he’s already assembling his cabinet! I personally think Trump made a mistake in allowing Biden access to funds for his “transition.” POTUS did this to protect General Services Administration chief Emily Murphy from the harassment and death threats she was getting for refusing to release these funds. Predictably, the Dems made hay out of this gesture, as CNBC crows that this concession, “… marks one of the first clear indications of the Trump administration acknowledging defeat in the 2020 election.” And here’s their headline, “Trump Administration Officially Begins Transition to Biden after Weeks of Delay.” Give a Leftist an inch…

You can see the Left’s evil genius at work in this quote by David Leonhardt of the New York Times: “A sitting president has spent months telling lies about non-existent voter fraud. Now that his re-election bid is in deep trouble…he has unleashed a new torrent of falsehoods, claiming that the other side cheated. He has demanded the Supreme Court intervene to decide the election in his favor.” Note the devious spin throughout this seditious quote. It’s the President who’s telling the truth—there is evidence of massive vote fraud which his team has uncovered—and all he wants is a fair and honest election. Nor could he “demand” the Supreme Court decide the election in his favor. Could it be that “journalists” at the “paper of record” have never heard of the “Separation of Powers”?

But let’s put all this in the context of Color Revolutions. How do these typically begin? With a disputed election, followed by an insurrection. Now imagine the headlines in the New York Times, the Washington Post, et al., and the coverage on CNN, MSNBC, etc. when Trump is declared the winner: “Trump Tries to Steal Election from Biden! Refuses to Step Down!” “Millions Rioting in the Streets Protesting Trump Acting as Dictator!”

How about a few actual headlines from recent weeks? From Yahoo News: “Trump defies election loss, Biden ignores him”; from USA Today: “’It’s an embarrassment’: Joe Biden responds to Donald Trump’s refusal to concede presidential race”. And here’s Yahoo News opening line from Friday, November 13th: “The White House is planning for President Donald Trump to serve a second term despite his reelection loss, a top official said Friday.” Or this: “Trump has yet to concede nearly a week after US media announced that his Democratic challenger Joe Biden had defeated him in the November 3 presidential election.” This psy-op is following the playbook of Color Revolutions. Recall also that back in August, Hillary herself helped set the stage with this remark: “Joe Biden should not concede under any circumstances.” Um, Hillary, did you mean even if he lost?

The New York TImes, perhaps the most blatant colluder in this psy-op, sent this headline into readers’ email inboxes on November 12th: “Good morning. A president is trying to undo an election result: How would you describe that situation in another country?” Well, at least they said “Good morning.” And here’s a warning from Rick Hasen, an “election law expert” from UC Irvine, who opines that if judges allow Republican legislatures to overturn Biden’s supposed victory, “it would provoke massive social unrest. … I think it would be the end of American democracy as we know it.” That “massive unrest” is exactly the threat. Well, one of the threats. See Part 2 of this article for the Deep State’s Plan B.

But I’d be remiss not to include this gem from the statists in the UK:

“America has chosen Joe Biden ... to be the 46th president of the United States. The American people have disavowed four years of a thuggish presidency. They have chosen decency over dysfunction, fact over fiction, truth over lies, and empathy over cruelty. They have rejected the last four years of ugliness, divisiveness, racism and sustained assaults on constitutional democracy. And even as Trump plots legal challenges and levies unfounded claims of fraud, it is clear America is moving on.”

We the People who love our Republic, also hope America is moving on—but in the opposite direction: away from the Left’s sabotage, sedition and treason, to a restoration of justice, liberty and the pursuit of happiness once more. It’s not over till it’s over. Four More Years!

Part II

While there’s proof aplenty that this election was stolen from President Trump through rampant, egregious fraud, plain common sense might lead us to the same conclusion. For instance, which do you think most people would vote for: Opening our country back up for business, work, school, entertainment, sports, community, celebrations and gatherings of all kinds, while making America prosperous and great again – or tax increases, mandatory mask-wearing, nationwide lockdowns, more small business closures, more bankruptcies of our favorite restaurants, theaters, concert halls, and sports venues, plus our energy sector in the crosshairs and socialized medicine on the horizon—all the while being promised a “dark winter”? That’s the choice between Trump and Biden. Which candidate do you think won? Me, too.

By now the felonious Deep State coup plotters are so desperate, that If Trump is officially re-elected, they might well attempt a putsch to throw him bodily out of the White House. Should Trump win, you can be sure the Dems will be screaming that he stole the election and will proceed full tilt with their Color Revolution plans. They have their mercenary shock troops waiting, and who knows what reinforcements and weaponry are also at their disposal. Money’s no object for them, and they’re playing for all the marbles. They intend to kneecap Trump to achieve their ultimate goal: the takeover of America. What with Covid wreaking havoc with our citizenry and our economy, and both Biden and radical Leftist Kamala waiting in the wings ready to do their bidding, they must surely see this as their golden opportunity for a full court press.

However, there’s some good news circulating on the internet that POTUS may be in train to checkmate the Deep State fraudsters before they can do the same to him. What is certain is that one side or the other will triumph in this winner-take-all battle for our Republic. American patriots are longing to see justice enacted, as we’ve been watching seditious criminals remain at large for far too long. With stakes this high, and both sides essentially fighting for survival, it’s not hard to imagine a battle encircling the Tree of Liberty as at our founding.

THE SWAMP FIGHTS BACK

For four years, President Trump has presided over a rogue DOJ, rogue FBI, rogue CIA, rogue DHS, and various other rogue intelligence agencies seeded with Obama holdovers. POTUS recently removed James Anderson, Acting Director of Policy Planning in the DoD, followed by the firing of quisling Mark Esper as Secretary of Defense along with his chief of staff. Let’s hope he’s not done cleaning house, though. As of December 1st, we learned that Attorney General Bill Barr is playing for the other team, as he announced he sees no evidence of vote fraud that would change the election results. That’s two feckless attorneys general in a row. The Swamp runs deep.

SEVEN DAYS IN DECEMBER?

The President and his team ought to huddle around a big-screen TV to revisit the classic film from 1964, “Seven Days in May,” which, if you’ve never seen, you owe it to yourself to watch—and not just for the excellent acting and gripping story. A decorated General, head of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, organizes a military coup against the sitting president. Incidentally, our own current head of the Joint Chiefs, General Milley, recently made this statement: “We are unique among militaries. We do not take an oath to a king or a queen, a tyrant or a dictator. We do not take an oath to an individual. No, we do not take an oath to a country, a tribe or religion. We take an oath to the Constitution.” So if push comes to shove, apparently General Milley would shove out the President.

Um, Mark, doesn’t the Constitution vest the powers of the Executive branch in the President, and isn’t he your Commander-in-Chief? If you disagree with his policies, isn’t the appropriate response to tender your resignation? And General Milley, isn’t the point that the Constitution undergirds our Republic, so when you swear to protect it, you’re swearing to protect our country from enemies foreign and domestic? The Constitution represents the rule of law in our nation. The last time I looked, the office of the president was featured rather prominently in our founding document. Before you set yourself up as a staunch defender of the Constitution, General, perhaps you ought to read it.

That reminds me, here’s the latest gem from former head of the CIA, John Brennan:

“I’m very concerned what he [Trump] might do in his remaining 70 days in office. Is he going to take some type of military action? Is he going to release some type of information that could, in fact, threaten our national security interests? If Vice President Pence and the cabinet had an ounce of fortitude and spine and patriotism, I think they would seriously consider invoking the 25th Amendment and pushing Donald Trump out because he is just very unpredictable now.”

Brennan may be reacting to the specter of the noose, as his remarks followed hard upon Donald Trump Jr.’s tweet: “Declassify everything!!!”

And while we’re sampling treasonous assertions, take a look at this one, reported by SkyNews Australia:

“Two retired army officers are urging General Mark Milley– the highest-ranking military officer in the US – to remove President Donald Trump from office if he refuses to leave when his term ends. In an open letter published in Defense One, John Nagl and Paul Yingling warned President Trump could trigger a ‘once-unthinkable scenario of authoritarian rule’ and ‘America’s greatest Constitutional crisis since the Civil War.’ ‘If Donald Trump refuses to leave office at the expiration of his constitutional term, the United States military must remove him by force, and you must give that order.’”

As far as I’m concerned, General Milley needs to hear two words from the President, “You’re fired!”

Spoiler alert: In “Seven Days in May,” good triumphs over evil. Let’s hope and pray, but let’s also do all we can to make sure good triumphs on our watch as well, as we fight to shore up our beleaguered Republic. If not it will be a Dark Winter indeed.

