Brickbat: Dressed for Success

The ACLU of Indiana has filed a lawsuit claiming that Manchester High School violated the First Amendment rights of Dondre Eades. Eades, a junior, wore a shirt to school that read "I hope I don't get killed today for being black" to protest what he believes is systemic racism. He says administrators told him to remove the shirt. When he refused, they removed him from school for the day, and his mother came to pick him up. The ACLU says the shirt did not violate the school handbook, and students have worn shirts with other political messages on them. "We encourage student expression on social issues in a manner that promotes positive conversation and better understanding," the school system said in a statement. "Any such expression that threatens to disrupt or distract other students must be addressed to ensure the safe operation of the school."