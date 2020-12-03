My new book LOSERTHINK, available now on Amazon https://tinyurl.com/rqmjc2a

Find my “extra” content on Locals: https://ScottAdams.Locals.com

Content:

Visualizing a Biden Presidency

Everything we know about COVID origins was BS?

Limited martial law and redo the election?

Obvious massive election fraud is okay now?

Senator Perdue’s financial advisors 2,600 stock trades

We’ve lost democracy, freedom…can we get it back?

If you would like to enjoy this same content plus bonus content from Scott Adams, including micro-lessons on lots of useful topics to build your talent stack, please see scottadams.locals.com for full access to that secret treasure.

The post Episode 1206 Scott Adams: Why Biden Will Start to Look Worse Every Day, The Republic Becomes a Bullyocracy, Coronavirus Lies appeared first on Scott Adams' Blog.