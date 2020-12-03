My new book LOSERTHINK, available now on Amazon https://tinyurl.com/rqmjc2a
Find my “extra” content on Locals: https://ScottAdams.Locals.com
Content:
- Visualizing a Biden Presidency
- Everything we know about COVID origins was BS?
- Limited martial law and redo the election?
- Obvious massive election fraud is okay now?
- Senator Perdue’s financial advisors 2,600 stock trades
- We’ve lost democracy, freedom…can we get it back?
If you would like to enjoy this same content plus bonus content from Scott Adams, including micro-lessons on lots of useful topics to build your talent stack, please see scottadams.locals.com for full access to that secret treasure.
The post Episode 1206 Scott Adams: Why Biden Will Start to Look Worse Every Day, The Republic Becomes a Bullyocracy, Coronavirus Lies appeared first on Scott Adams' Blog.