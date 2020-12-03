In Praise of Men, Part III Testosterone — The Elephant in the Room

I intended this to be part IV, but it demanded to be written before “A Good Man.” So here you go. And my continuing apologies to the two men who are still patiently waiting for me to get around to using the interviews they gave me. —– It begins with testosterone. That’s an oversimplication, of course. It begins there but doesn’t even remotely end there. You have testosterone. I have testosterone. Everybody has testosterone. We all also have some share of other male and female hormones. That doesn’t erase the dominantly binary expression of sexuality. Can’t discount all those DNA…