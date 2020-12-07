Episode 1210 Scott Adams PART1: All of the Loserthink About Election Fraud, Coronavirus, And More

December 7, 2020
No Comments

Content:

  • An “Interesting!” thought on preventing election fraud
  • Historic election indicators ALL failed in 2020?
  • Examples of bad thinking
  • Whiteboard: Georgia Counting Situation
  • Passing citizenship test made harder?
  • Mask effectiveness

