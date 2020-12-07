Is This Kraken a Few Tentacles Short of a Full Octopus?

"Sidney Powell 'Kraken' lawsuit dismissed in Georgia after defeat in Michigan." I haven't followed the litigation closely enough to opine on the merits, but so far it appears that the Kraken hasn't really done much against any titans.
Aggregating The Best In Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.
Aggregating the best in libertarian news daily from a number of leading sites:
The Beacon, FEE, Laissez-Faire, Lew Rockwell, Personal Liberty,
Reason & Scott Adams. See our Sources
"Sidney Powell 'Kraken' lawsuit dismissed in Georgia after defeat in Michigan." I haven't followed the litigation closely enough to opine on the merits, but so far it appears that the Kraken hasn't really done much against any titans.