SACRAMENTO, CA—In an attempt to fight another spike in COVID-19 infections in California, Governor Gavin Newsom has issued the first ever double stay-at-home order. With the new order, people aren’t only ordered to stay in their homes no matter what, but also aren’t free to wander around their homes. Instead they have to stay inside smaller houses inside their regular homes.

The post Newsom Issues Double Stay-at-Home Order Where You Have To Stay In A Smaller House Inside Your Original House appeared first on The Babylon Bee.