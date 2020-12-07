U.S.—A new system allows politicians to purchase "hypocrisy credits" whenever they break their own lockdown rules.
The post Politicians Breaking Own Rules Can Now Purchase 'Hypocrisy Credits' appeared first on The Babylon Bee.
