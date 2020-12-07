South Dakota can be proud

Warning: South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem is NOT a libertarian. Further, she is hated and despised by many people in South Dakota itself, and seems to be getting to be as hated by mainstream media (inside and outside South Dakota) as Trump.

Nevertheless, Noem is possibly the most libertarian governor of the Fifty States today, and deserves high praise even from lovers of liberty for her stand on the Pandemic Panic. (See caveat below.)

Her latest act to be lauded, while being viciously attacked for it, was her response to creepy Uncle Joe (Biden), who tweeted a promise to “the American people” saying, “My message to everyone struggling right now is this: Help is on the way.”

Noem shot back by reminding her own followers on Twitter that an offer to “help” coming from Biden, or any government official for that matter, ought to be received with a healthy amount of skepticism. She quoted classic remarks made by former President Ronald Reagan during a 1986 press conference, in which he said, “The nine most terrifying words in the English language are: ‘I’m from the government, and I’m here to help.'”

Noem has repeatedly said she would not comply with a national mask mandate should a Biden regime impose one. Instead of mandates and lockdowns, the governor has fought for a freedom first approach to combating the virus. She has refused the temptation which governors in so many states have embraced. Rather, since the beginning of the pandemic, she has been outspoken against political leaders taking advantage of the health crisis to assume more power for themselves. Including people of her own party and even those in South Dakota.

As a result, many tribal leaders (in South Dakota’s nine Ahkota nations) have condemned her as the most evil governor in South Dakota history, worse even than Bill Janklow who tried to disestablish some of the tribes and was accused of raping a Lakota woman. These are the same fearful but tyrannical councils and tribal chairmen who have locked down their nations, imposing curfews and house arrest, setting up checkpoints with armed guards, and of course, demanding MORE money and MORE land as “restitution.”

In this, they are just like these would-be kings and queens, in California, Oregon, Washington, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, New York and elsewhere. Regardless of their claimed political affiliation and devotion to the wellbeing of their subjects, they clearly value their power and wealth more. And in creepy Uncle Joe and his cronies and handlers, they see a kindred spirit.

But as we stand poised (looking at courts, corrupt politicians, and the media) to enter a regime perhaps the worst since Lincoln, or at least FDR, we need to set aside lesser concerns for a time, to band together to fight for our liberty. Not just those who want to be bigger, more powerful masters, but those who are too fearful to understand what they are doing. To those who think they can get along best by being good slaves.

Noem, for all her faults (her recent legal efforts to overturn the successful South Dakota initiatives legalizing medical AND recreational cannabin) is a worthy ally for this time and place. She even appears to be facing reality: NOT just feathering her own nest and seizing the power for a day. She is NOT a libertarian, but much, much closer to one than Uncle Joe and 95% of his Democrats.

We need to find more like her, no matter what label they wear.