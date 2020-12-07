Will this help?

A correspondent from Nebraska shared this with me. Think about it…

Will This Trick END the Pandemic? It Might be Worth a Shot…

One of the most remarkable things about the response to COVID in 2020 is the absolute cluelessness of the people in charge. They have no idea that the people they’re bossing around are now filled with the white-hot hatred of 10,000 suns for them. A crowd could be walking directly toward some of these corona-tyrants while armed with pitchforks and torches… and they’d still try to announce another lockdown or a ban on the sale of carpet.

Hey, dumb politicians: Your constituents are furious. They realize this virus has a better than 99% survival rate for everyone under the age of 80. They know the masks are pointless theater, and that lockdowns don’t work.

But do the politicians stop? No, of course not.

The mayor of Austin, Texas just ordered his citizens to stay home for the holidays. He sent that message via Facebook, as he was vacationing in Cabo San Lucas. Every corona-tyrant from California’s governor to New York City’s mayor has been caught breaking their own rules.

Why? Because they don’t take the virus seriously, and because they literally hate you. Maybe this volcano solution has something to it. – from the Facts Not Memes website

As I suggested to the person who shared it, one is NOT enough.

Perhaps the old Roman idea of decimation would work, to scare the remaining ones into behaving, at least for a little while. Maybe…

(Wikipedia: “Decimation was a form of Roman military discipline in which every tenth man in a group was executed by members of his cohort. The discipline was used by senior commanders in the Roman Army to punish units or large groups guilty of capital offences, such as cowardice, mutiny, desertion, and insubordination, and for pacification of rebellious legions. The word decimation is derived from Latin meaning “removal of a tenth”. The procedure was an attempt to balance the need to punish serious offences with the realities of managing a large group of offenders.”)