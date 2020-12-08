Alberta, Canada, Premier Rejects Idea of ‘The Great Reset’ & Explains What He Believes It Represents

Throughout history global chaos has always been used as a precursor to big change on our planet. Sometimes many of these changes are done under the guise of good will, where the initiators of these measures claim they are doing it for humanities best interests. We saw this, for example, when NSA whistleblower Edward Snowden exposed the extent of surveillance that’s conducted by the U.S. government, measures put in place that are supposedly for our protection. Snowden has recently expressed his opinion that COVID-19 is being used by governments to grab even more power and take away many of our basic rights and freedoms. This seems to be a common theme also expressed by many when it comes to what’s called “The Great Reset.”

What is “The Great Reset?” It’s an initiative that’s been started by the World Economic Forum (WEF). The House of Windsor, and the UN are prime executive co-producers. It was the title of a book that was published by WEF founder Klaus Schwab and Thierry Malleret earlier this year. Top sponsors include BP, Mastercard and Microsoft. According to them, “There is an urgent need for global stakeholders to cooperate in simultaneously managing the direct consequences of the COVID-19 crisis. To improve the state of the world, the World Economic Forum is starting The Great Reset initiative.”

I am not going to go into great detail here about The Great Reset, as I recently published an essay on it doing just that titled COVID-19: A Precursor To A ‘New World Order?’ aka “The Great Reset.” You can refer to it if interested as it’s a much deeper discussion on the topic. With this piece I simply wanted to share the opinion of Alberta Premier, Jason Kenney, and encourage people to ask themselves why controversial topics are always presented as a “conspiracy theory” and never really discussed or addressed properly by mainstream media.

It’s time to truly begin having serious conversations about controversial topics and learning to empathize with differing positions on them. The need for collective sensemaking is at an all-time high, and if we are constantly divided and unable to perceive reality from the perspective of anybody else we are going to struggle to create meaningful change. This is both a time to consume information and to develop ourselves personally to become effective changemakers.

