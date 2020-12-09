Here comes the occupation!

The BBC reports that Trump has ordered virtually all US troops out of Somalia, to be done by 15 January 2021. That gives them just enough time to deplane and dig in around the White House, before the supposed day of transfer of power from The Donald to Uncle Joe. Trump’s objective, clearly, is to seize permanent power in America, even at the cost of giving up some of America’s overseas empire.

Or so I suspect many never-Trumpers, Street Mobbers, and media types will claim. After all they know he wants total power and control. Just as they would want themselves if they were in his position.

Just as these comrades clearly fear (at least for the public consumption) that Trump will ultimately be will turn over power to the evil, right-wing, religious fanatic Mike Pence. Even if Trump copies Mugabe and rules for another twenty years. So that we will all have to live through a combination of The Handmaiden’s Tale and The Hunger Games.

That’s projection, right? These leftists, for all they claim to be about power to the people and peace and love and the environment and an end to racism and fascism, indeed promote exactly the opposite.

Power concentrated in the hands of an elite – self-selected. Worldwide occupation and war, at home and abroad. Love, not of people (except “real people” of the same class and family ties) but of wealth and power and prestige: a love of popularity. Environmental concerns are but a means to an end, to be ignored when convenient, just as the health and wellbeing of the masses is. Anti-racist only when it comes to selected skin colors and creeds as they twist definitions to fit their own biases. And their behavior more and more closely fits a fascistic profile.

This sort of leftism, whether “socialist” or “national socialist” or “international socialist” (Communist) or “transnational socialist” (Tranzi) all use deception and fear of others doing the same things that history demonstrates are their strategies. Their modus operandi.

Not that we are not all that far from a military occupation in the Fifty States – or most of them – right now. For all that Trumpistas claim that The Donald has fought and rolled back the permanent bureaucracy, the deep state, and the constant hammering of taxes, regulations, legal threats, and victim culture, few can honestly say much has been done in the past four years. Even when compared to what Republicans and Democrats together did during the Obummer years.

Trump was no man on a white horse, any more than he was MORE of a fascist than Obummer was. Or Uncle Joe will be.

Uncle Joe’s organization has given us lots and lots of warning of what his (and Kammie the Commie’s) regime will be like. Full of Beltway Bandits and transnational corporate lounge lizards, lobbyists, and apparatchiks all full of so-called progressive objectives and techniques. Convinced of their benevolence, superiority, and rightness. Concealed by a thick haze of propaganda. Dedicated to increasing their already-enormous power and wealth.

It gets more and more difficult to remember that this is NOT just Extreme Democrats and the Street Mob that seek and are striving for this future. There is, after all, a reason that more and more Republican office-holders and politicians are “accepting” the inevitable and the Biden regime coming to power. Their own objectives, their own power and wealth, will NOT go away. Rather, that will increase, perhaps more slowly. But then, the GOP for more than a half-century has always played to “me too, just slower than the Democrats” game.

What then, is our hope? Open rebellion, for one. Not necessarily violent, but as simple as “Freedom = I Won’t.” As we are seeing more and more, refusal to follow orders, on such a large scale that the nanny state can’t enforce it all the time, everywhere. As I think Heinlein referred to “small-mouth anarchists,” perhaps right now we need “small-mouth rebels” who just rebel and don’t warn or boast about it.

Let’s think about this – I’ll leave you with one more Lazarus Long (Heinlein) quote: “You can have peace. Or you can have freedom. Don’t ever count on having both at once.”

As always, I vote for freedom.