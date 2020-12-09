LOS ANGELES, CA—Hollywood is hard at work remaking the Jimmy Stewart classic It's A Wonderful Life for modern audiences, and film critics are praising some recent plot leaks from the new script. In the new version of the film, George Bailey's guardian angel will explain to him that since he is a straight white male, he should probably just go ahead and jump in the river.

The post In 'It's A Wonderful Life' Remake, Angel Tells George Bailey To Kill Himself Because He's White appeared first on The Babylon Bee.