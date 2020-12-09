Proven Drug That Is Now Saving Thousands of Lives Should Be Approved To Prevent/Cure Covid-19 Instead of Unproven Vaccines

Chest Doctor Lambasts Health Agencies For Ignoring Re-Purposed Drug That Provides Almost Complete Protection Against COVID-19 And Would Replace Need For All Vaccines

Speaking on the cusp of FDA licensure of COVID-19 vaccines and coerced immunization of the entire U.S. population, chest doctor Dr. Pierre Kory MD, speaking before the US Congress, passionately begs the National Institutes of Health to cease touting expensive drugs and vaccines and analyze compelling data produced by ivermectin, a long-standing, safe, Nobel-prize winning anti-parasitic drug, that is convincingly saving lives and completely preventing healthcare workers from coming down with symptoms of COVID-19.

According to data tabulated by the Front Line Covid-19 Critical Care Alliance, use of Ivermectin would eliminate the need for immunizing 325 million Americans with unproven vaccines that are only being tested to see if they allay symptoms, not save lives.

With less than 1 in 10,000 Americans without co-morbid conditions coming down with COVID-19 associated symptoms and dying, a completely safe and effective vaccine would have to be administered to 9,999 people to spare 1 life. A 100% effective vaccine would be less than 1% effective.

Effectively treating ~9000 ICU COVID-19 patients, the current ICU census, with a highly effective drug would be more targeted, economical and practical.

Took Kory took umbrage over criticism he is touting ivermectin for political reasons.

Dr. Kory said “he is severely troubled by the FDA, CDC and NIH is touting novel and/or expensive pharmaceutically-engineered drugs.”

Kory said there is a “a drug of miraculous impact. It basically obliterates the transmission of this virus. If you take it, you will not get sick. Ivermectin not only is a prophylactic – it was used among 800 healthcare workers, not one got sick; in the 400 who did not get Ivermectin, 237 (58%) got sick.”

Dr. Kory went on to say Ivermectin has immense antiviral activity. “If you take Ivermectin in the hospital, you will not die or almost eliminate your risk of dying. It is critical for use in this disease.”

“Any further deaths are going to be needless deaths!” he told Congress.

In a landmark paper, the Front Line Covid-19 Critical Care Alliance has published evidence of Ivermectin’s efficacy. Other evidence is also available for analysis.

A statement issued by the Front Line COVID-19 Critical Care Alliance is also available for review. Or hear Dr. Kory plead with Congress for NIH review.

