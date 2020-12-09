The Greatest Hoax Ever Perpetuated on an Unsuspecting Public

According to Dr. Roger Hodkinson, one of Canada’s top pathologists and an expert in virology, the COVID-19 pandemic is the “greatest hoax ever perpetrated on an unsuspecting public.” Hodkinson made these blunt statements during a zoom conference with an Alberta Community and Public Services Committee (see video above).

Hodkinson is the CEO of Western Medical Assessments, a biotech company that manufactures COVID-19 PCR tests, so “I might know a little bit about all this,” he said, adding that the entire situation represents “politics playing medicine,” which is “a very dangerous game.”1

He stressed that PCR tests simply cannot diagnose infection and mass testing should therefore cease immediately. He also pointed out that social distancing is useless as the virus “is spread by aerosols which travel 30 meters or so.” As for face masks, Hodkinson stated that:

“Masks are utterly useless. There is no evidence base for their effectiveness whatsoever. Paper masks and fabric masks are simply virtue signaling. They’re not even worn effectively most of the time.

It’s utterly ridiculous. Seeing these unfortunate, uneducated people — I’m not saying that in a pejorative sense — seeing these people walking around like lemmings obeying without any knowledge base to put the mask on their face … Nothing could be done to stop the spread of the virus besides protecting older more vulnerable people.”

Former Pfizer Science Officer Claims COVID-19 Is a Scam

Vladimir Kvachkov, a former colonel of Russian military intelligence, would probably agree with the assessment that the fearmongering has a purpose other than keeping us safe from a respiratory virus. In the video above, Kvachkov refers to COVID-19 as a false pandemic, planned and implemented with the goal of gaining totalitarian control over the world population.

“It’s all a lie and needs to be considered as a global, strategic special operation,” Kvachkov says. “These are command and staff exercises of the world’s behind-the-scenes powers on controlling humanity.”

Comparing it to a military exercise, Kvachkov says the ultimate aim is to reduce the world’s population to 1 billion “ordinary” people and just 100 million of those in control — with the ordinary people being there to serve the 100 million.

In short, he says, the “artificially created” and “purposely spread” coronavirus has four dimensions. The first is religion and population reduction; the second is to establish political control over humanity; the third is to deflate the world economy; and the fourth is to eliminate geo-economic competition.

It’s important to remember that the World Health Organization, the World Economic Forum and the United Nations are all private corporations, yet they wield tremendous power over the governments of the world and act above the law of any given nation.

Big Tech also plays an enormous role in this usurpation of power. The power grab probably couldn’t succeed without them, because the greatest threat to would-be totalitarian rulers is an informed and educated public. By banding together to censor certain information and segments of the global population, Big Tech is instrumental in undermining the foundation for democracy around the world.

What Can You Do?

More and more people around the world are now starting to wake up to the fact that the restrictions put into place under the guise of protecting public health are here to stay. They’re part of a much larger, long-term plan, and the end goal is to usher in a new way of life, devoid of our previous freedoms. This means that, eventually, everyone must decide which is more important: Personal liberty or false security?

To derail the technocrats plan, we have to make full use of the judicial system, which is why Fuellmich and his team are suing to expose the fraud, put an end to pandemic restrictions and restore our human rights. Class-action lawsuits are currently being prepared in the U.S. and Canada.

Lawsuits are also being prepared in Germany, and the Corona Extra-Parliamentary Inquiry Committee is working on the creation of legal guidelines and data caches that attorneys around the world will be able to use to file their own legal challenges. Fuellmich can be contacted via www.fuellmich.com, and the Corona Inquiry Committee via corona-ausschuss.de.

In closing, here’s a summary list of suggestions compiled from Fuellmich, Yeadon and others as to how you can resist and be part of the solution:

•Turn off mainstream media news and turn to independent experts — Do the research. Read through the science. Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s The Defender newsletter is one reliable source for “banned” news. Other sources include America’s Frontline Doctors and Doctors for the Truth (Medicos por la verdad — a group of more than 600 doctors in Spain).

•Continue to counter the censorship by asking questions — The more questions are asked, the more answers will come to light. Arm yourself with mortality statistics and the facts on PCR testing, so you can explain how and why this pandemic simply isn’t a pandemic anymore.

•If you are a medical professional, especially if you’re a member of a professional society, write an open letter to your government, urging them to speak to and heed recommendations from independent experts.

•Sign The Great Barrington Declaration,15 which calls for an end to lockdowns.

•Join a group so that you can have support. Examples of groups formed to fight against government overreach include:

◦Us for Them, a group campaigning for reopening schools and protecting children’s rights in the U.K.

◦The COVID Recovery Group (CRG), founded by 50 conservative British MPs to fight lockdown restrictions16

◦The Freedom to Breathe Agency, a U.S. team of attorneys, doctors, business owners and parents who are fighting to protect freedom and liberty

